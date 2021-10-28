A new fine of ₽3 thousand, and Mitsubishi Outlander and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

A new fine of 3,000 rubles is being prepared for drivers The Ministry of Justice proposed to introduce a fine in Russia in the amount of 3,000 rubles. for dangerous driving. This position is contained in the draft of the new Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO), which was prepared by the department. The term “dangerous driving” itself was introduced by the Russian government into the traffic rules back in 2016. This concept includes aggressive actions of the driver that endanger other motorists, their passengers and pedestrians.

Photo: stroi.mos.ru

For example, this is a refusal to give way to a vehicle enjoying the priority right of movement, changing lanes in heavy traffic when all lanes are occupied, as well as failure to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front. Plus, aggressive driving includes non-observance of the lateral interval, sharp braking, if it is not required to prevent a road traffic accident, obstruction of overtaking. The Ministry of Justice proposed to take away the driver’s license for systematic violations In addition, the draft of the new Code of Administrative Offenses from the Ministry of Justice involves deprivation of rights for systematic gross violations of traffic rules. It will work as follows: if a driver grossly violated traffic rules three times within one year, he will be deprived of his license for a period of one to one and a half years. The department explained such an initiative by the desire to “improve the level of road safety.”

Photo: Sergey Vedyashkin / AGN “Moscow”

In addition, the Ministry of Justice decided to toughen the responsibility for driving while intoxicated. So, I will take the license not for two, but for three years. If there were children under 16 in the cabin, the fine could rise to 50,000 rubles. At the same time, the department is not going to toughen sanctions for other violations. Moreover, the Ministry of Justice proposed to reduce the penalty burden for citizens and businesses by replacing the fine with a warning for the first offense. Mitsubishi unveils new generation hybrid Outlander Mitsubishi Motors has introduced a hybrid modification of the new generation Outlander crossover, which has received the traditional designation PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid EV). The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is based on the modular platform CMF-C / D of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, on which the new generation Nissan X-Trail has already been built. The crossover is driven by two electric motors, one on each axle. The front-end engine develops 116 horsepower and 195 Nm of torque, and the output of the unit to the rear wheels is 136 horsepower and 195 Newton meters.