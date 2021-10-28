A photo of Skripkin, the murderer of banker Yakhontov, with a high rank of the DPR has been published

Accused of the murder of the family of Moscow banker Mikhail Yakhontov, Andrei Skripkin, who committed suicide in a Belarusian pre-trial detention center, most likely did not plan to flee to Belarus. According to our information, he sought refuge with his friends, which suggests that the crime was spontaneous. Although in his testimony, given before the suicide, Skripkin stated that he was preparing to eliminate the financier.

The former top manager of Smolensk Bank was found murdered in an apartment on Mosfilmovskaya Street – the killer also liquidated his wife Anastasia and his eight-year-old son. Previously, Yakhontov was tried in the case of multi-million dollar embezzlement from a bank.

Andrey Skripkin was born on February 1, 1966 in Simferopol. An interesting fact: his classmate was Viktor Anosov, now a prominent figure in the rebellious Donbass. Former chief of the military police of the DPR (call sign “Nose”), commandant of Slavyansk, Anosov continued to communicate with Skripkin. One of the rare photos of the alleged killer is with the “Nose”.

Skripkin graduated from the Sevastopol Military School. Then he met his first wife Oksana. But Skripkin did not associate himself with the army service – he went into business. The first marriage broke up pretty quickly.

The second wife, Marina, is several years younger than Andrei. She was his subordinate in one of the commercial firms, gave birth to a daughter to her husband (now the girl is already an adult, she is over 25 years old).

In the Crimea, Skripkin still has relatives – a sister and a nephew. By the way, he also initially ran his business in this region, when Crimea still belonged to Ukraine. In 2013, the businessman invited his friends to head the representative office of a Russian fuel company in Ukraine with a representative office in Crimea. But even then, Skripkin began to have problems with the bank, he could not finance the project, and then Crimea went to Russia, and the business plan was blown away by itself.

By the way, people who knew Skripkin closely say that the very concept of “friends” for him was very relative. “There are no friends, there are partners”: something like this can be characterized by his philosophy of life. Perhaps that is why even those with whom Andrei communicated relatively closely did not know about his affairs with the “Smolensk Bank” and the banker Yakhontov. Many only noted that at the beginning of April this year, Skripkin suddenly disappeared from sight – he stopped communicating. It was only in September that he showed up again, but he answered all questions sparingly: “maybe someday, I will tell you.” However, he stressed that the problems have nothing to do with health.

Nevertheless, after the terrible murder, the criminal, apparently, was counting on his friends. According to our information, on Monday evening, October 25, when Yakhontov, his wife and son were already dead, Skripkin called his friend and asked for permission to spend the night. However, the friend refused, citing the fact that he was not alone at home. By the way, neither intonation nor hints made Andrey understand that something extraordinary had happened in his life.

On Tuesday morning, Skripkin called back and asked if it was possible to quickly deregister the car in Krasnogorsk. A friend advised me to do it elsewhere. The killer also asked to take some bags from him for storage, but since he wanted to do it during the day, and his friend could only be at home in the evening, the meeting did not take place. After 2 pm on October 26, Skripkin’s phone was no longer available. By that time, the bodies of Yakhontov and his family had already been found, and the attacker was rushing to the border with Belarus.

From all this we can conclude: Skripkin clearly did not plan the escape route from the scene of the murder in advance. And the escape to the neighboring republic was rather spontaneous. However, this did not help him – the criminal was detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center in Vitebsk, where he committed suicide on Thursday night. Read about the motive for the murder in the material “The relationship between Skripkin, who committed suicide and the murdered banker Yakhontov, is revealed.”