A resident of a skyscraper cut the safety cables of the annoying high-rise painters – Gazeta.Ru

A resident of a multi-storey building in Thailand cut the safety cables to two high-rise painters who were repairing the facade of the building next to her window, writes Mothership…

According to local media reports, the woman admitted that she was annoyed that workers are doing repairs next to her window on the 21st floor. Moreover, according to the housewife, no one warned the residents of the house about the work.

One of the painters, a Myanmar citizen named Song, saw someone reach out from the window, scissors in hand, and cut the safety line. As a result, two workers could fall down, but their colleague came to the rescue, who kept the men with all his might.

Residents of the house noticed the emergency and helped the painters climb onto the balcony. Then the workers went downstairs and told the management about the incident and called the police.

The suspect at first denied guilt, but under pressure of evidence confessed to the crime. According to her, she was simply scared of the workers and did not plan to kill them. As a result, the woman was charged with attempted murder of two or more persons. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

