A resident of Tomsk disguised as a doctor and secretly looked after his grandmother in a covid hospital

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-28/zhitel_tomska_pereodelsya_vrachom_i_tayno_uhazhival_za_svoey_babushkoy_v_kovidnoy_bolnice https://www.znak.com/2021-10-28/zhitel_tomska_pereodelsya_vrachom_i_tayno_uhazhival_za_svoey_babushkoy_v_kovidnoy_bolnice 2021.10.28

In Tomsk, a local resident sneaked into the “red zone” of the city’s coronavirus hospital No. 2 to care for his 84-year-old grandmother. The man filmed everything on camera, the conditions in which the patients live, he called terrifying. The unusual story ended with the appeal of Tomsk to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, says TV2.

According to the man, his grandmother was his mother. Tomich, worried about a loved one, asked a roommate to monitor her condition. She recently called and said that an elderly woman is poorly cared for – they do not get treatment, they don’t change diapers and generally rarely go to her. Then the grandson decided to act independently, he entered the “red zone” with the help of the acquired protective suit. Also, the man brought with him diapers, anti-bedsore dressings, napkins and special food in syringes.

“I went into the building and asked where this patient was lying, introduced himself as a therapist from another department. When I entered the ward, my grandmother was covered in urine and feces. Mouth in vomit, oxygen tube on forehead. I asked if she was fed, a roommate answered in the affirmative. I met a nurse who helped me change my diaper. It seemed to me that he understood that I was not a doctor. But he didn’t betray me, ”Tomsk told the agency.

The man took care of the grandmother for a total of three days. The deception was revealed when he talked to the attending physician. “” They asked me what doctor I was registered with, I got confused and ran away, “said the grandson.

After all that he saw, the Tomsk resident flew to Moscow with the last money and tried to get an appointment with the head of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov. According to “TV2”, the prosecutor’s office of the Tomsk region has already organized an inspection, the deputy governor of the region Alena Levko also initiated an inspection in the hospital, RIA Novosti reports.