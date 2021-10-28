a resident of Tomsk, posing as a doctor to care for a relative, spoke about the hospital’s reaction to the prosecutor’s check

In Tomsk, a local resident disguised as a doctor entered a covid hospital to take care of his 84-year-old grandmother, who was hospitalized with pneumonia. Sergei began to come to the medical unit No. 2 of Tomsk after a roommate told that his grandmother was not fed. To get into the “red zone”, he changed into a protective medical suit, and at the entrance to the hospital said that he was a therapist who works in another department. Already being in the “red zone”, the young man discovered that his grandmother was not only not fed, but also not taken care of at all – they did not measure the temperature and did not give medicine. In the studio of Rain, Sergei told the details.

Sergei’s grandmother has Alzheimer’s. On the first day, Sergei stayed in the hospital for 10 hours, on the third day, the patient was transferred to another department and began to spoon-feed. At the same time, the grandson says that his grandmother is not able to eat from a spoon. When he tried to intervene, other doctors exposed him and, according to him, he literally had to flee. Sergei could not get through to the regional department of health, came to Moscow for an appointment with the head of the IC, Alexander Bastrykin. Now the prosecutor’s office and Roszdravnadzor are planning to conduct an inspection, and Sergei himself in the Tomsk medical unit is asked to write a waiver and take his grandmother from the hospital.