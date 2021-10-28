A Russian who was waiting for a new passport from the Russian embassy in Seoul was issued in the United States by the Korean authorities

The South Korean authorities extradited a Russian citizen to the United States suspected of involvement in a hacker group. He is accused of developing and distributing the ransomware TrickBot, which is believed to have stolen tens of millions of dollars.

The extradition of the Russian is reported by the South Korean agency Ryonghap. The suspect’s name was not specified. It is known that he arrived in South Korea back in February 2020. He was stuck in Seoul due to a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus infection, writes The Record. Later, when he had the opportunity to leave the country, he waited for the Russian embassy to issue a new passport instead of the one that had expired during quarantine.

According to the materials of the case, the Russian issued in 2016 responded to a vacancy announcement for a developer of an application for extorting money. He was responsible for the browser-interface component of the application. The Russian authorities have not yet commented on the deportation.

Earlier in June, a court in Miami arrested 55-year-old Latvian citizen of Russian origin Alla Vitte on suspicion of involvement in the development of the browser. According to the materials of her case, the developers knew when they were hired that they would be engaged in illegal work. She faces up to 85 years in prison under the articles presented.