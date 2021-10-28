A suspect in the murder of a banker in Moscow committed suicide in a detention center in Belarus

28 October 2021 06:35 GMT Updated 6 hours ago

The Investigative Committee of Belarus has confirmed the death in the isolation ward of a man detained on suspicion of the murder of banker Mikhail Yakhontov and his family in Moscow. Earlier, the media reported that Andrei Skripkin committed suicide. The night before, Skripkin was arrested in absentia by a Moscow court, and his extradition to Russia was expected.

A 55-year-old suspect in the murder of ex-banker Yakhontov, his wife and an eight-year-old child was found dead in a temporary detention center in Vitebsk. “The investigative-operational group is now conducting an examination in the isolation ward. At present, the data obtained indicate that there has been a suicide,” BelTA learned from the press service of the Investigative Committee of Belarus.

On the eve it became known that on suspicion of the murder of the top manager of the bankrupt Smolensk Bank Yakhontov and his family, his former business partner Andrei Skripkin was arrested in absentia. “The court granted the request of the investigation and chose an arrest in absentia against Andrei Skripkin,” the press service of the Moscow Kuntsevo court told TASS.

According to an Interfax source, Skripkin was detained in Belarus, where he confessed to investigators. “According to him, the murder was not planned and happened spontaneously,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

In the morning, sources of Interfax and TASS reported that the suspect in the murder of the former banker and his family had committed suicide. “Last night Skripkin committed suicide in his cell,” said the source of Interfax.

The newspaper “Kommersant” writes that on Thursday Skripkin should have been sent to Moscow. The publication assumed that the issue of his extradition could be resolved during the visit of the Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov to Minsk, which began on Thursday morning.

Murder on Mosfilmovskaya

The bodies of the 57-year-old former deputy manager of the Moscow branch of the Smolensk Bank, Mikhail Yakhontov, his 39-year-old wife and their eight-year-old son with signs of violent death were found on Tuesday, October 26, in an apartment in a residential building on Mosfilmovskaya Street.

According to an Interfax source, Skripkin told Belarusian investigators that he had come to the former banker “to discuss financial matters.”

“The dialogue gradually turned into a conflict, a fight ensued, during which Skripkin knocked Yakhontov down, tied him, and then all family members. Not having achieved his demands from Yakhontov, Skripkin dealt with all family members and drove to Belarus by car,” Interfax’s interlocutor retold the version of what happened.

The suspect was identified thanks to surveillance cameras installed in the residential complex “Vorobyovy Gory”, where the victims lived, writes “Kommersant”. According to the publication, the former business partner could have killed Yakhontov because of the conflict that arose between them, and his family members as witnesses.

The Yakhontov case

Yakhontov was previously tried for embezzlement and premeditated bankruptcy. The criminal case under Part 4 of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (misappropriation or embezzlement) in relation to the former deputy managers of the Moscow branch of the Smolensk Bank Yakhontov and Roman Shcherbakov, as well as the owner of the bank, Pavel Shitov, were brought in in March 2016.

According to investigators, having learned that the Central Bank was going to revoke the bank’s license, its management suspended servicing customer accounts, citing technical failures, Kommersant wrote. The license was revoked back in December 2013, in February 2014 the bank was declared bankrupt.

The investigation claimed that the defendants through the Moscow branch acquired unsecured securities from the fictitious companies controlled by them, issued loans to one-day firms and alienated real estate in their favor. After the bankruptcy, the bank remained in debt to creditors in the amount of more than 19 billion rubles.

Yakhontov was arrested. He was accused of the fact that, together with his accomplices, shortly before the collapse of the bank, he withdrew more than 600 million rubles from there to the accounts of controlled foreign companies. Shitov is wanted.

In March 2019, Yakhontov, Shcherbakov and three other defendants were sentenced, the court found them guilty of large embezzlement and deliberate bankruptcy of the bank. Yakhontov received six years in a general regime colony. By this time, they had already served part of the term in the pre-trial detention center. He was released in 2020.