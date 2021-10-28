Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Asks Investors To Reduce His Salary To The California Minimum | Games

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, has asked investors to cut his salary to $ 62.5 thousand a year – this is the minimum bar allowed by the laws of the state of California. This became known from a letter from the head, published on the Business Wire portal.

Kitty also noted that he will refuse all bonuses that will be credited to him during the trial of discrimination against women at Blizzard. The publishing house, according to its head, will introduce five new initiatives aimed at combating harassment, increasing the proportion of women in the company and raising awareness of fair pay. In addition, employees will be able to file harassment and discrimination claims directly in court, bypassing arbitration.

Bobby Kotick has led Activision Blizzard since the 2008 merger. At the end of 2020, he was awarded a bonus of $ 200 million, and the personal capital of the top manager exceeded $ 600 million.

California authorities filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in July 2021. They accused the company of discriminating against women. The leadership’s position on this issue did not satisfy the studio staff, who staged a series of strikes, and several top management representatives left Blizzard, including President Jay Allen Brack. After that, the US Securities Commission began its own investigation.