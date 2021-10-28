Actor Ben Affleck on video ignored fan and sparked controversy

A fan of Ben Affleck recorded a meeting with the actor on camera, and the templates about the sad star from the memes instantly became a thing of the past. In the footage, the star of “Batman” is no longer the winner in the category “Sadness”: so skillfully bypassing a conversation with a fan can only the king of ignorance.

Gone Girl and Batman v Superman star Ben Affleck seems to be under the paparazzi’s cameras on a daily basis. As a rule, a photo of an American actor is ready-made templates for jokes about universal sadness. Previously published by Medialeaks, you can read about Ben’s photos on a yacht with singer Jennifer Lopez, which became a new version of the Sad Affleck meme of 2021.

However, a tiktoker with a nickname nunezj182 showed the celebrity in the video in different circumstances: in the blogger’s video, Ben’s fan greets the idol and receives a possibly rude response. According to the blogger, one of his friends was riding an escalator towards Affleck, who, apparently, was in a hurry to a shopping center or restaurant. The author of the content addressed the actor: “What’s up Ben” (“Hello Ben.” – Approx. Medialeaks), but the star masterfully ignored the fan, as if pretending that he simply did not exist.

The footage shows that the star did not turn towards the fan, who, apparently, was at arm’s length.

One of my good friends saw Ben Affleck as he walked by. He said, “Hi,” but Ben ignored him, the blogger wrote.

The video that was originally published in the story on the page joboii90 on Instagram, has become popular on TikTok: at the time of this writing, the post has gained about 700 thousand views. In the caption to the video nunezj182 noticed that popular people often do not respond to fans, preferring to remain in the shadows. Some commentators fueled discussions with criticism: many Tiktokers decided that Affleck had behaved ugly towards the guy.

It wouldn’t hurt him to say, “Hi,” wrote a tiktoker with the nickname rnieves39… Keep it simple, Ben. Your fans are the ones who pay you money, – added a commentator with a pseudonym not2forgiving88…

However, the majority of viewers stood up for the actor: according to some users of the social network, the star comes into contact with dozens of fans and reporters every day. Keeping private in Ben’s case, especially after reuniting with J.Lo, is almost impossible, they believe.

Seriously? About 400 people a day probably greet him. He, perhaps, can not even keep his train of thought, – defended Bena blogger with a nickname victoriasuzanneok…

In addition, several commentators talked about meeting Ben in person. At the same time, in every story, Affleck looked friendly and happily exchanged a couple of phrases with fans.

My husband worked at the Bellagio for years. Ben was always very nice and gave a good tip, – said the tiktoker with a pseudonym aliciaabreu351…

But amid the controversy about why sad Ben became the king of ignore, jokes have emerged about Affleck’s passion for gambling.

He probably just lost two million dollars at blackjack. [Бен] not in the mood to communicate, – the commentator with nickname sarcastically theyrhere…

Earlier, Medialeaks told how the actor, who was banned from spending time at the card table in one of the Las Vegas casinos in 2014, made fun of himself. The star ridiculed his own addiction to sports betting videos.