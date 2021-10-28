Actor Matt Damon Includes Crypto .com In Global Television Series

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is launching a new ad featuring Hollywood star Matt Damon, which it plans to bring to consumers around the world.

The Luck Favors the Brave commercial, starring Damon, set against a digital landscape of historical figures including the Wright brothers and Sir Edmund Hillary, aims to reach a global audience of potential cryptocurrency users and investors. According to Crypto.com, ads will appear on billboards and TV spots around the world and will be included in a portfolio of partnerships with major sports franchises and organizations.

The announcement was made the same week that Crypto.com donated $ 1 million to Water.org, a clean water initiative founded by Damon and Gary White in 2009. The actor said that the platform “shares [его] a commitment to empowering people around the world with the tools you need to control your future. “

Still shot of Matt Damon in the Crypto.com TV spot

Damon, an Academy Award winner and two Global Globes, is arguably one of the most famous celebrities to make their mark on cryptocurrency exchanges. In September, it was reported that nearly half of Americans surveyed 2,200 people said they would consider investing in a digital asset if it was endorsed by a celebrity. Singer Mariah Carey announced on October 19 that she will partner with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini to accelerate the spread of Bitcoin (BTC).

On the subject: Celebrities and Cryptocurrencies in 2020: Blockchain Cities, Bitcoin Newbies, and Twitter Trolling

Crypto.com, founded in 2016, has quickly grown to be one of the fastest growing digital asset platforms. The exchange began by offering customers a crypto-focused Visa card that pays a reward for placing its own Crypto.com Coin (CRO). Most recently, the company expanded its insurance program to cover up to $ 750 million for its 10 million users, reflecting increased consumer protection standards.