Actress Kate Winslet talks about bullying for being overweight | News | News

Oscar-winning British actress Kate Winslet admitted that after her success in the movie Titanic, she faced angry criticism for being overweight. The actress spoke about this in an interview with The Guardian.

The actress admitted that at the age of 20 she was very upset about talking about being overweight, and, perhaps, reacted to criticism too harshly, which earned a reputation as a daring and sharp-tongued woman.

Winslet said that she was offended by reading tabloid publications that did not tire of criticizing her about her weight. She also remembered the joke of the now-deceased TV presenter Joan Rivers: “If she just lost five pounds, Leo could fit on the raft.” Winslet admitted that this bullying almost pushed her to the decision to end her career.

“I didn’t want to go to Hollywood. I remember thinking, “God, if this is what they tell me in England, then what will happen when I get there?” – quotes the words of the actress TV channel “360”.

According to Winslet, her school drama teacher predicted only the role of fatties for her and said that she should be content with only such a role, writes NSN.

Winslet also said she welcomes the changes in society and how “how different” young actresses feel now.

