Actress Salma Hayek showed a grown-up daughter

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek appeared alongside her daughter on the red carpet of a big support event for a new film

Salma Hayek with her daughter Valentina / Photo: Getty Images

The 55-year-old actress attended the London premiere of The Eternals, where she played the role of the new superhero. Next to her was 14 year old daughter Valentine… Angelina Jolie also attended the event with her children.

Hayek chose a chic for the publication red outfit by Gucci with a slit on the neck, and Valentina preferred a dark Saint Laurent polka dot mini dress… The daughter of a famous actress complemented her image black tights and ankle boots.

This is not the girl’s first public exit, she previously attended similar events with a star mother. But despite this, Valentina still behaved quite modestly: in an embrace with the actress, she shyly smiled at numerous photographers.

To receive an offer to play in a blockbuster was a surprise for the actress. As Salma admitted daughter now thinks she’s cool due to the new “superhero” status.

As you know, Valentine was a very desirable child for a popular actress. Hayek has repeatedly said that after thirty, almost didn’t hope to feel like a mother… But at one point everything changed when she met French businessman François-Henri Pinault. This meeting completely changed her life and in 2007, at the age of 41, she gave birth to a daughter from him.

