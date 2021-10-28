Affleck’s brother spoke about his breakup with Ana de Armas

American actor Casey Affleck in an interview, which was published on January 21 on the website of the Entertainment Tonight, said that he did not rule out the reunion of his brother, actor Ben Affleck, with actress Ana de Armas.

Affleck Jr. suggested that the breakup might just be a pause in the couple’s relationship.

He also shared the impression that his brother’s ex-girlfriend made on him. Affleck’s younger brother said he found her cute, funny and adorable. According to him, the actress will have no problem finding a pair.

He expressed the same assumption about his older brother, assuring that, if necessary, he would provide him with the necessary assistance.

The Daily Mail tabloid wrote about the romantic relationship between Affleck and de Armas in March 2020, unveiling pictures of the couple while on vacation in Costa Rica. According to the tabloid, the office romance between the actors began while working together on the erotic thriller “Deep Water”, which was filmed by director “9 1/2 weeks” Adrian Line.

In April, de Armas confirmed rumors of an affair by publishing joint photos with the actor taken during her birthday celebrations. On January 18, it became known that the couple broke up.

Previously, Affleck was married to Garner, but in 2015, after 10 years of marriage, the marriage broke up. The couple have three children together: daughters Violet Ann (2005) and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (2009), and son Samuel (2012). A few years after the divorce, the actor admitted that his alcohol addiction was the reason for the divorce.

De Armas was married to Spanish colleague Marc Clotet, but divorced him in 2013 after two years of marriage.

Casey Affleck is an American actor, producer and screenwriter. In 2017, he won Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs for his leading role in the drama Manchester by the Sea.

Casey is three years younger than Ben.

