Affleck’s ex revenge on the actor for Lopez

Actress Jennifer Garner took revenge on Ben Affleck: she hinted at a desire to reunite with another ex-boyfriend. After Affleck again began an affair with Jennifer Lopez, Garner first pretended to fully approve of this union, but after a while she decided to follow the example of her ex-husband.

Apparently, the actress has renewed her relationship with John Miller. According to media reports, the couple was spotted together on a date in New York. The celebrity tried to do everything to remain incognito, but she never succeeded. According to eyewitnesses, Jennifer looked incredibly happy next to her new old lover.

Garner and Miller broke up in early 2020. However, the press learned about the incident only in August. At the same time, even then, insiders clarified that Jennifer and John managed to stay in a warm relationship.

“They broke up before Los Angeles was isolated due to the coronavirus. Jen and John remained friends, so there is a possibility that they will still be together, ”sources close to the celebrity told reporters.

