https://ria.ru/20211028/afganistan-1756615296.html

Afghan girl spoke about life at the base after evacuation to the United States

Afghan girl spoke about life at the base after evacuation in the USA – Russia news today

Afghan girl spoke about life at the base after evacuation to the United States

An Afghan girl told RIA Novosti that she faced harassment from Afghans belonging to a different ethnic group in the American military … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

2021-10-28T09: 14

2021-10-28T09: 14

2021-10-28T09: 15

Taliban seizure of power in Afghanistan

in the world

Taliban

bangladesh

Wisconsin

Brown University

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/09/1749414284_0:293:3072:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_1080a09abde21a54a7aca08dd24b713d.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. An Afghan girl told RIA Novosti that she faced harassment by other ethnic Afghans at the American military base in Wisconsin, where the evacuees are stationed. The Taliban * captured the Afghan capital Kabul on August 15, and announced the composition of the interim government on September 7. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. At the Fort McCoy military base in Wisconsin, the United States housed several thousand Afghan refugees. Evacuation from Kabul women’s university. Her plans were not destined to come true, since the authorities in the country were seized by the Taliban *. She and about 250 other Afghan students were evacuated to the Fort McCoy base in Wisconsin. “We were supposed to go to Bangladesh, our university arranged a charter flight for us from Kabul airport. But we missed our flight because the Taliban took over the airport. We were stuck for a long time. at the airport. Then the US military organized another charter flight that took us to Fort McCoy. The girl is a representative of the Hazara ethnic group, in the United States she faced insults from the evacuees from Afghanistan, who belong to the dominant ethnic group of the Pashtuns in the country. According to K., there are about 13 thousand evacuees in Fort Makkoy, about 2 thousand of them – Hazaras – Tensions between Hazaras and Pashtuns in Afghanistan dates back to the 19th century. The Hazaras are considered one of the most oppressed ethnic groups in the country, and they are persecuted because of their East Asians. She said that the Pashtuns at the American military base niggled at her because of her appearance. The girl noted that the Hazaras and Pashtuns were housed separately at the military base, so she only encountered offensive comments when visiting public places, such as the cafeteria. K. lives in one large room with 30 other women. Most of her roommates are fellow students from the university who provide her with emotional support. Future Plans After two years in economics at the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh, K was about to pursue a master’s degree from a university in the UK or USA. However, the evacuation made these plans impossible. The student has now received a scholarship from Brown University in Rhode Island, America, but it is only for a one-year English language program. If K. wants to get her bachelor’s degree, she will have to start all over again at age 24. She hopes to move from Fort McCoy to university this week and put ethnic abuse into the past forever. worries that she will not be able to see her family for a long time, since she was evacuated from Afghanistan alone. She is also concerned about the safety of her family in Kabul. She has five brothers, one of whom has worked for the US military for many years. “My family is glad that I (was able to escape). But they are really in danger because my brother worked in the US military … He applied for a special immigration visa to the United States, but got stuck in Kabul, “she admitted. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

https://ria.ru/20211022/bezhentsy-1755861918.html

https://ria.ru/20211014/afganistan-1754529099.html

https://ria.ru/20211012/afganistan-1754278954.html

bangladesh

Wisconsin

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/09/1749414284_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32858c47594563e3907a04074af97015.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, taliban, bangladesh, wisconsin, brown university, russia