https://ria.ru/20211028/afganistan-1756615296.html
Afghan girl spoke about life at the base after evacuation to the United States
Afghan girl spoke about life at the base after evacuation in the USA – Russia news today
Afghan girl spoke about life at the base after evacuation to the United States
An Afghan girl told RIA Novosti that she faced harassment from Afghans belonging to a different ethnic group in the American military … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-28T09: 14
2021-10-28T09: 14
2021-10-28T09: 15
Taliban seizure of power in Afghanistan
in the world
Taliban
bangladesh
Wisconsin
Brown University
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/09/1749414284_0:293:3072:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_1080a09abde21a54a7aca08dd24b713d.jpg
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. An Afghan girl told RIA Novosti that she faced harassment by other ethnic Afghans at the American military base in Wisconsin, where the evacuees are stationed. The Taliban * captured the Afghan capital Kabul on August 15, and announced the composition of the interim government on September 7. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. At the Fort McCoy military base in Wisconsin, the United States housed several thousand Afghan refugees. Evacuation from Kabul women’s university. Her plans were not destined to come true, since the authorities in the country were seized by the Taliban *. She and about 250 other Afghan students were evacuated to the Fort McCoy base in Wisconsin. “We were supposed to go to Bangladesh, our university arranged a charter flight for us from Kabul airport. But we missed our flight because the Taliban took over the airport. We were stuck for a long time. at the airport. Then the US military organized another charter flight that took us to Fort McCoy. The girl is a representative of the Hazara ethnic group, in the United States she faced insults from the evacuees from Afghanistan, who belong to the dominant ethnic group of the Pashtuns in the country. According to K., there are about 13 thousand evacuees in Fort Makkoy, about 2 thousand of them – Hazaras – Tensions between Hazaras and Pashtuns in Afghanistan dates back to the 19th century. The Hazaras are considered one of the most oppressed ethnic groups in the country, and they are persecuted because of their East Asians. She said that the Pashtuns at the American military base niggled at her because of her appearance. The girl noted that the Hazaras and Pashtuns were housed separately at the military base, so she only encountered offensive comments when visiting public places, such as the cafeteria. K. lives in one large room with 30 other women. Most of her roommates are fellow students from the university who provide her with emotional support. Future Plans After two years in economics at the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh, K was about to pursue a master’s degree from a university in the UK or USA. However, the evacuation made these plans impossible. The student has now received a scholarship from Brown University in Rhode Island, America, but it is only for a one-year English language program. If K. wants to get her bachelor’s degree, she will have to start all over again at age 24. She hopes to move from Fort McCoy to university this week and put ethnic abuse into the past forever. worries that she will not be able to see her family for a long time, since she was evacuated from Afghanistan alone. She is also concerned about the safety of her family in Kabul. She has five brothers, one of whom has worked for the US military for many years. “My family is glad that I (was able to escape). But they are really in danger because my brother worked in the US military … He applied for a special immigration visa to the United States, but got stuck in Kabul, “she admitted. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
https://ria.ru/20211022/bezhentsy-1755861918.html
https://ria.ru/20211014/afganistan-1754529099.html
https://ria.ru/20211012/afganistan-1754278954.html
bangladesh
Wisconsin
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/09/1749414284_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32858c47594563e3907a04074af97015.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, taliban, bangladesh, wisconsin, brown university, russia
Afghan girl spoke about life at the base after evacuation to the United States
October 22, 06:39 PM
Biden Allocates Nearly $ Billion to Resettle Afghan Refugees
Evacuation from Kabul
“We were supposed to go to Bangladesh, our university arranged a charter flight for us from Kabul airport. But we missed our flight because the Taliban took over the airport. We were stuck at the airport for a long time. Then the US military organized another charter flight that took us to Fort -Maccoy “, – the girl shared.
The CSTO predicted a massive outflow of refugees from Afghanistan
Hazaras and Pashtuns
Life for an Afghan woman at an American military base turned out to be difficult. The girl is a member of the Hazara ethnic group, in the United States she faced insults from the evacuees from Afghanistan, who belong to the country’s dominant Pashtun ethnic group.
“I am a Hazara, and there are many Pashtuns here. They treat us very badly when they see us. Most of the refugees here are Pashtuns,” the girl admitted.
According to K., there are about 13 thousand evacuees in Fort McCoy, about 2 thousand of them are Hazaras.
Tensions between Hazaras and Pashtuns in Afghanistan dates back to the 19th century. The Hazaras are considered one of the most oppressed ethnic groups in the country, and they are persecuted because of their East Asians.
K. said that the Pashtuns at the American military base were picking on her because of her appearance.
The girl noted that the Hazaras and Pashtuns were housed separately at the military base, so she faced offensive comments only when visiting public places, for example, the cafeteria. K. lives in one large room with 30 other women. Most of her roommates are university classmates who provide her with emotional support.
G20 leaders call for women’s rights in Afghanistan
Plans for the future
“My dream was to study in the United States and apply for a scholarship for a master’s degree in the United States, but not in a situation where the Taliban suddenly took over my country. I will start all over again (at Brown University),” she said.
The girl hopes that this week she will move from Fort McCoy to the university and leave ethnic abuse in the past forever.
K. is worried that he will not be able to see her family for a long time, since she alone was evacuated from Afghanistan. She is also concerned about the safety of her family in Kabul. She has five brothers, one of whom worked for the US military for many years.
“My family is glad that I (was able to escape). But they are really in danger, because my brother worked in the American military … He applied for a special immigration visa to the United States, but was stuck in Kabul,” she admitted.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.