After Putin’s announcement, gas prices in Europe began to fall

The exchange price for gas in Europe rushed down: the cost of November futures fell by 5 percent – to almost a thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters.

Earlier it became known that Gazprom is ready to start pumping fuel into European storage facilities in November. This order was given to the company by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In the modern global economy, taking into account Russia’s traditionally close ties with European countries, the tense situation in foreign markets carries certain risks for our country. I have already instructed the government to develop a special set of measures in this regard by November 1 in order to minimize negative consequences. for Russia from a shortage of energy in Europe and to stabilize the markets of fertilizers, metallurgical products and, as a result, food. I want to emphasize: the situation in Europe clearly shows how important stable, reliable cooperation in the energy sector is, “the Russian leader emphasized.

The concern will start pumping in Europe immediately after it completes filling Russian storage facilities on November 8, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said.

Earlier, the exchange prices for gas in Europe broke a record of $ 1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters. The increase in cost was caused by a shortage of fuel reserves in European storages, which were at a ten-year low, according to the TV channel “Russia 24”.