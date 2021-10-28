aging US Air Force bombers practice a new mission – the destruction of the Russian fleet – InoTV

The service life of the American B-1 Lancer bombers, which actively participated in the Afghan and Iraqi campaigns, is coming to an end, but the US Air Force is in no hurry to part with them. In the event of war, these aircraft, equipped with new high-tech long-range missiles, should attack Russian ships, Forbes reports.

The 40-year-old USAF B-1 bombers don’t have much time left. These aircraft, battered during the air campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, are gradually to be replaced by the new B-21 aircraft.

But now it became clear what the B-1s would do at the end of their service. Intense exercises over the Black Sea revealed a new role for variable-swept wing strike bombers: they will carry stealthy anti-ship missiles on board, “to threaten enemy fleets“, Writes Forbes.

In the Black Sea it became “much more dangerous” after “Russian invasion»To Crimea * in 2014. Since then, the peninsula has become “a real fortress on the southeastern flank of NATO“, Says the publication.

Kremlin “supplies»Ships, fighters and missiles to Crimea. Alliance ships and reconnaissance aircraft patrol international waters and airspace to keep an eye on developments in the region. “In case of war, the Black Sea can become a shooting range, and B-1 – top shooters“, – emphasizes the edition.

When 100 B-1 aircraft entered service in the early 1980s, it was assumed that they would only be used as carriers of nuclear weapons. But in the early 1990s, the US Air Force stripped them of this assignment.

During the 2000s, the fleet of these bombers steadily declined. After the US and its allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001, and two years later in Iraq, about 60 B-1s were in service, the newspaper notes.

Bombers have been dropping bombs on insurgents and militants for over a decade. The relentless pace of operations took its toll on the B-1. The cost of their maintenance has skyrocketed. In 2020, the US Air Force asked Congress to allow 17 of the most worn-out B-1s to be decommissioned in order to keep 45 aircraft in service until the B-21 replaces them in the late 2020s and early 2030s.

However, the basic application of the B-1 has changed. After 20 years of flying over deserts and mountains, bomber squadrons switched to water. Taking into account that their flight range is 5000 miles, and the carrying capacity is 25 tons, they “ideal for naval missions“, Notes Forbes.

In 2017, the B-1 became the first type of US Air Force bombers modified to carry a new high-tech, stealth long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM) that has a multi-mode homing head. One aircraft is capable of carrying up to 24 shells of this type, the cost of each of which is $ 3 million.

“A pair of B-1s can launch 48 LRASMs across the Russian Baltic Fleet. This may be enough to sink the entire fleet in one go and eliminate the main threat to the ships. USA and their allies in the region“, – says the publication

B1s are currently practicing LRASM striking on a regular basis. During their departure on October 19, two American bombers passed through international airspace over the Black Sea before heading back to RAF base in Fairford.

It was then that two Su-30 fighters of the Russian Navy, based in the Crimea, rose to intercept them. They flew side by side with bombers, which were refueled by Turkish aircraft in the air.

The Kremlin accused American planes of violating the state border. “To be clear, the B-1 crews did not attempt to enter Russian airspace. And in wartime this would not have been necessary. Long-range LRASM will allow B-1s to fire at Russian ships from anywhere in the Black Sea while in NATO airspace“, – Forbes concludes.