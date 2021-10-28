Airplane Cairo – Moscow returned to the airport of departure due to threats on board

Threatening message found on one of the aircraft seats

The plane Airbus A220 of Egypt Air, en route from Cairo to Moscow, was forced to return to the airport of departure due to a message with threats left on one of the seats of the liner. This is reported by TASS with reference to the airline.

“Flight MS 729 returned due to the presence of a threatening message from an unknown person on one of the aircraft seats. The aircraft was returned to the point of departure 22 minutes later, it landed safely at the Cairo airport, the necessary measures are being taken, ”the company said in a statement.

As an interlocutor in the aviation industry explained to the agency, similar incidents occur on flights several times a year. As a rule, such messages turn out to be someone’s stupid joke. However, in accordance with airline rules, in such a threat incident, the aircraft is required to land. According to safety rules, the board is carefully checked, passengers and their luggage are inspected, and then they are given another board.

Earlier today, Egypt Air’s Airbus A220 sounded an alarm about half an hour after takeoff from Cairo. It was decided to return to the airport of departure. The landing went well.

