Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: what the sheriff said

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Sheriff of Santa Fe noted that safety was negligent on set

Actor Alec Baldwin was given a revolver loaded with a live round while filming Rust in New Mexico. Unaware of this, he, in accordance with the script, fired a shot towards the camera, accidentally killing cameraman Galina Hutchins and wounding director Joel Sousa. This was announced during a press conference by Santa Fe County Sheriff Aidan Mendoza.

Photo author, Jim Weber / The New Mexican Photo caption, Actor Alec Baldwin cooperates with the investigation, no charges have been brought against him

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Cameraman Galina Hutchins became the victim of a tragic shot

The sheriff made it clear that the investigation is still at an early stage, so it is too early to talk about possible suspects, charges or arrests.

Mendoza confirmed that everyone involved in this tragic incident, including Alec Baldwin, cooperates with the police and that in total, investigators intend to interview about 100 people who were on the set at the time.

“So far, it is only clear that Alec Baldwin was given a weapon. The weapon was real, and a live round was fired from it, as a result of which Galina Hutchins was killed and Joel Sousa was wounded,” said the Santa Fe Sheriff.

What details did the police give?

The lead bullet recovered from director Joel Sousa’s shoulder was in fact fired from the revolver that Alec Baldwin fired.

This revolver was handled by three people, and they all cooperate with the police. Although Alec Baldwin fired the shot himself, the weapon was previously held by assistant director David Halls and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

At the time of the fatal shot, there were between 90 and 100 people on set

About 600 pieces of evidence were seized from the scene, including about 500 blank cartridges and dummies, as well as three pistols.

The police named the weapon from which the fatal shot was fired: it is a 45-caliber F LLI Pietta Long Colt model 1873 revolver. Investigators also found a spent cartridge case from this revolver.

All three pistols from the scene will be analyzed in the laboratory. Although they are loaded with dummies or blanks, police believe there may be live ammunition found at the scene.

The sheriff chose not to talk about possible charges or arrests yet, citing the fact that this will require a lot of work.

Shootout at risk of life

Photo author, Instagram Photo caption, Ian Hudson seriously feared for his life on the set

According to actor Ian Hudson, who plays the criminal in the ill-fated film “Rust”, even before the tragic incident with the shot of Alec Baldwin, he himself had to face a threat to his life during the filming of the shootout, which for obvious reasons used firearms.

As Hudson said in an interview with the TMZ website, according to the script, he was destined to die from a bullet, and in the process he noted for himself several moments at once that made him seriously worried about his own safety.

Hudson noted that the cameras and crew behind him were covered with special shields, while there was nothing between him and the guns shooting at him, and although they were loaded with blank cartridges, he felt being hit in the face and body and shockwave from shots.

The actor did not leave the feeling of danger. “It was heavy and strong,” he recalls, “then I talked to the other participants in the filming, and we all agreed that this feeling was very sharp, scary and real.”

Hudson also recalled that shortly before the fatal shot, the actors recalled the death of actor Brandon Lee.

“This conversation came up a couple of times, but we did everything the same as 30 years ago, so everything needs to be checked and rechecked again,” he says. “I am a novice actor and did not want to make a fuss, so I tried to do , as they told me, and kept his mouth shut, but many other actors who have been filming for a long time, and in the main roles, twice or even three times checked the weapon after the gunsmith gave it out and declared it safe. ”

Concluding the interview, Hudson made it clear that from his point of view, using real weapons on the set is a very dangerous occupation.