Alec Baldwin's fatal shot: what the sheriff said

Cornelius Chandler
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza

Sheriff of Santa Fe noted that safety was negligent on set

Actor Alec Baldwin was given a revolver loaded with a live round while filming Rust in New Mexico. Unaware of this, he, in accordance with the script, fired a shot towards the camera, accidentally killing cameraman Galina Hutchins and wounding director Joel Sousa. This was announced during a press conference by Santa Fe County Sheriff Aidan Mendoza.

Actor Alec Baldwin cooperates with the investigation, no charges have been brought against him

Cameraman Galina Hutchins became the victim of a tragic shot

The sheriff made it clear that the investigation is still at an early stage, so it is too early to talk about possible suspects, charges or arrests.

Mendoza confirmed that everyone involved in this tragic incident, including Alec Baldwin, cooperates with the police and that in total, investigators intend to interview about 100 people who were on the set at the time.

“So far, it is only clear that Alec Baldwin was given a weapon. The weapon was real, and a live round was fired from it, as a result of which Galina Hutchins was killed and Joel Sousa was wounded,” said the Santa Fe Sheriff.

