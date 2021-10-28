ALIEN WORLDS MISSIONS: First BSC Game Winning TLM and NFT – Press Releases

CUG (Switzerland), October 27. / PRNewswire / Decentralized global community of players Alien Worlds – the most popular application based on decentralized blockchain technologies in the world – announces the launch of a new game Alien Worlds Missions (16+) on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain platform. Players can now complete missions by traveling throughout the Metaverse in virtual spaceships and earning NFT tokens for further use in the game, as well as purchasing those that were created by communities of players implementing various projects and events.

The game has an audience of over 3.6 million players ^ who have registered since launch in December 2020. The number of games per day reaches almost 11 million*… Alien Worlds has established itself as the largest NFT token reward game built on blockchain technology. Players have access to features such as land ownership, the use of tools, the use of armies and weapons in battle, and customization of avatars. Alien Worlds is powered by three blockchain networks: Ethereum, WAX, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

“Alien Worlds has completely changed the world of blockchain gaming. I would even say that the changes have affected the entire Metaverse,” said Duwain of Alien Army World.

The highly anticipated launch of Alien Worlds Missions will bring a whole new gaming experience. To embark on a mission in a spaceship for the chance to win prize Trilium Tokens (TLM), researchers will need an in-game TLM token. In addition, each player receives NFT tokens per mission (up to five tokens per player per mission), this provides functionality both in-game and in community-created games through statistics from NFT game cards or individual missions. All actions are recorded and stored on the blockchain network, so any member of the community can view the mission data. The high level of transparency ensures a strategic approach to the game and increases the stakes for players. At launch, the Alien Worlds Missions player pack includes eight NFT game cards.

“The launch of Alien Worlds Missions on the blockchain platform is a historic event for the Alien Worlds community. Games that reward players for completing certain levels are popular with many, including the lack of third-party advertisers to guide and track the game.” – said Saro McKenna, co-founder of Alien Worlds.

* Games: the number of transactions is measured by the daily number of wallet interactions with smart contracts on the Alien Worlds blockchain. DappRadar

^ Total number of registered players: publicly available on the WAX ​​blockchain.

Information about Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is an NFT metaverse where you can play with unique digital elements (NFT tokens), stake Trilium tokens, complete missions on planets in Alien Worlds Missions, vote in elections and run for a planetary council.

Thanks to its community of 3.6 million players and more than 700 thousand monthly active users (the number of unique wallet addresses that interact with smart contracts Alien Worlds, DappRadar each month), Alien Worlds quickly rose in the DappRadar ratings and inspired people to conquer new heights imagination in order to create a social metaverse, share it and thrive in it.

To access Alien Worlds and the new game, Alien Worlds Missions, visit www.alienworlds.io and play.alienworlds.io/missions and Explorers Station.

For more information on Alien Worlds Missions and to schedule an interview with Saro McKenna, co-founder of Alien Worlds from Dacoco GmbH, Duwain or a member of the Alien Worlds player community, contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or by email mail: eileen@ekcpr.com.