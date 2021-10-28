“Almost like the launch of Sputnik.” The United States compared the launch of a hypersonic rocket by China with the space successes of the USSR

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
48

General mark milley

Photo author, Getty Images

The highest-ranking US officer said the US is extremely concerned about the recent launch of a Chinese hypersonic missile. General Mark Millie, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, compared the event to the launch of Sputnik, the first significant success of the Soviet space program, which marked not only the beginning of the space era, but also the arms race between the USSR and the United States.

Milli said in an interview with Bloomberg that the capabilities of the Chinese army are “rapidly expanding”, which is cause for concern.

China’s launch of a hypersonic missile was the first to be reported by the British newspaper Financial Times. According to her, the new missile can carry nuclear warheads and is capable of bypassing American air defense systems. The Chinese authorities deny that these were weapons tests and insist that they are about launching a spacecraft. But now Millie has officially confirmed the British press’s version for the first time.

“We have witnessed an important event – the testing of a hypersonic weapon system. And this is of great concern,” the general said. “I don’t know if this can be fully compared with the launch of Sputnik, but I would say that it is very similar to it. We are following this very closely. “

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here