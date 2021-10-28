“Almost like the launch of Sputnik.” The United States compared the launch of a hypersonic rocket by China with the space successes of the USSR

3 hours ago

The highest-ranking US officer said the US is extremely concerned about the recent launch of a Chinese hypersonic missile. General Mark Millie, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, compared the event to the launch of Sputnik, the first significant success of the Soviet space program, which marked not only the beginning of the space era, but also the arms race between the USSR and the United States.

Milli said in an interview with Bloomberg that the capabilities of the Chinese army are “rapidly expanding”, which is cause for concern.

China’s launch of a hypersonic missile was the first to be reported by the British newspaper Financial Times. According to her, the new missile can carry nuclear warheads and is capable of bypassing American air defense systems. The Chinese authorities deny that these were weapons tests and insist that they are about launching a spacecraft. But now Millie has officially confirmed the British press’s version for the first time.

“We have witnessed an important event – the testing of a hypersonic weapon system. And this is of great concern,” the general said. “I don’t know if this can be fully compared with the launch of Sputnik, but I would say that it is very similar to it. We are following this very closely. “

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby commented on Millie’s words: “This technology is familiar to us, we have been thinking about it for some time.” He added that the United States is strengthening its defense systems and developing its own hypersonic program.

Hypersonic missiles are capable of five times the speed of sound. It is believed that they are more maneuverable and can bypass enemy air defense systems.

“Strategic competitors”

Last week, three tests of hypersonic technology were also carried out at NASA’s Virginia base, but the United States is still talking only about prototypes, and not about fully ready-to-use weapons. In a statement by the US Navy on this matter, it was said that this is “an important step in the development of a universal hypersonic missile created by the Navy.” “These tests demonstrated modern hypersonic technologies, their capabilities and prototype systems in a realistic operating environment,” the US Navy said.

Photo author, Russian Defense Ministry via REUTERS Photo caption, Russia is developing its own hypersonic weapons. This is the launch of the Zircon rocket in July 2019.

Russia, China and India are also developing hypersonic weapons. In July 2019, Russia announced the successful launch of a hypersonic missile from a frigate in the White Sea, which reached a speed of 8659.88 km / h.

The Soviet Union launched a spacecraft into orbit for the first time in the world in 1957. This came as a very unpleasant surprise for the United States, which sought to bypass Moscow in the space race. One of the consequences of Sputnik’s success was the escalation of the arms race, but at the same time a significant breakthrough in the civilian space programs of both countries. It is believed that it was the launch of the Sputnik that made the then US President John F. Kennedy announce his intention to land a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s.

In an interview with Bloomberg, General Milli also said that the Chinese military, which in the late 1970s was “a very, very large, largely peasant army,” has now become “an army with great capabilities, acting in all spheres and with global ambitions.”

According to CNN, CIA Director William Burns last week described China as the most serious technological threat to the United States. He also recently pledged to step up intelligence activities in that country. US President Joe Biden describes the US-China relationship as “strategic competition.”