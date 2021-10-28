Amber heard harshly responded to Johnny Depp’s lawyer after winning the court

“I can put on makeup for this occasion, but you will be short anyway.”



Yesterday it became known that the 57-year-old actor was denied an appeal in a London court. Recall that Johnny Depp wanted to appeal the verdict passed in his case against The Sun. A British tabloid supported Amber Heard and publicly accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, calling her “wife-beater.”

Johnny’s lawyers were shocked by another defeat. Adam Waldman could not contain his emotions and said on Twitter: “Statement of December 15, 2015:“ I had bruises on my ribs. Bruises all over the body, bruises on the forearms from trying to defend against blows. Bruises under the eyes. Broken nose. ” Judge Nichols: I believe her. UK Court of Appeal: We Trust the Judge. But oops … a photo shoot! “

34-year-old Amber Heard couldn’t get past this tweet. “Yes, Mr. Waldman, for this occasion I can put on makeup, but here you will be short anyway,” the Aquaman star retorted tartly.

By the way, last fall, Adam Waldman was removed from the case due to the fact that he allegedly transferred confidential information to the press.

