Amber heard harshly responded to Johnny Depp’s lawyer after winning the court

“I can put on makeup for this occasion, but you will be short anyway.”





Yesterday it became known that the 57-year-old actor was denied an appeal in a London court. Recall that Johnny Depp wanted to appeal the verdict passed in his case against The Sun. A British tabloid supported Amber Heard and publicly accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, calling her “wife-beater.”

Johnny’s lawyers were shocked by another defeat. Adam Waldman could not contain his emotions and said on Twitter: “Statement of December 15, 2015:“ I had bruises on my ribs. Bruises all over the body, bruises on the forearms from trying to defend against blows. Bruises under the eyes. Broken nose. ” Judge Nichols: I believe her. UK Court of Appeal: We Trust the Judge. But oops … a photo shoot! “

12/15/15 allegation “I had bruised ribs. Bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had 2 black eyes. I had a broken nose. I had a broken lip ”

Justice Nichols – I believe her

UK Appeals Court – we believe him

But oops … PHOTO SHOOT! pic.twitter.com/gvfV2GHCH3 – Adam Waldman (@adam_waldman) March 25, 2021

34-year-old Amber Heard couldn’t get past this tweet. “Yes, Mr. Waldman, for this occasion I can put on makeup, but here you will be short anyway,” the Aquaman star retorted tartly.

Yes Mr Waldman, I may be wearing makeup on this occasion but on every occasion you will still be short. – Amber Heard (@realamberheard) March 26, 2021

By the way, last fall, Adam Waldman was removed from the case due to the fact that he allegedly transferred confidential information to the press.