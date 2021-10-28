https://ria.ru/20211028/ammiak-1756614971.html

Ammonia was released at the plant in Cherepovets

Ammonia was released at the plant in Cherepovets – Russia news today

Ammonia was released at the plant in Cherepovets

The release of ammonia occurred in the workshop for the production of mineral fertilizers in Cherepovets, as a result three workers were injured, a representative told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The release of ammonia occurred in the workshop for the production of mineral fertilizers in Cherepovets, as a result, three workers were injured, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. “The release of ammonia in the workshop for the production of mineral fertilizers. Three workers were injured.” information. They clarified that information on the release of ammonia was received today at 8.00. It is added that employees of the Emergencies Ministry of Russia, MBU “Spas”, Rospotrebnadzor and ambulance are working at the scene of the accident.

