An activist investor bought Shell shares and offered to split the company :: News :: RBC Investments

Third Point hedge fund became one of the largest shareholders in Royal Dutch Shell and called on the 188-year-old British-Dutch oil company to split the business into parts

The Third Point Fund of activist investor Dan Loeb acquired a stake in European oil giant Royal Dutch Shell and offered to split the company’s business, Bloomberg writes. According to sources of the publication, the American Third Point bought the paper of the oil producer for $ 750 million, which is equivalent to about 0.4% of the company, whose capitalization is about $ 190 billion.

Shell, now owned by Third Point, is worth “more than $ 500 million,” according to The Wall Street Journal, making the fund one of the company’s largest shareholders.

Shell will benefit from spinning off its liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable energy (RES) and sales businesses into separate companies, Third Point said in a letter to investors. Shell’s core energy business will include upstream, downstream and chemicals.

Founder and head of New York hedge fund Third Point, activist investor Dan Loeb is a prominent figure on Wall Street. His fund manages assets worth about $ 17 billion. He buys shares in distressed projects and influences their policies to make them profitable.

British auction house Sotheby’s, Japanese electronics manufacturer Sony, food manufacturer Nestle and media giant Walt Disney are just a few of the companies influenced by Third Point as a minority shareholder. Last December, the hedge fund, which held nearly $ 1 billion in Intel stock at the time, also demanded that the company split chip development and manufacturing.

In a letter to investors, Third Point notes that the past two years have been difficult for bondholders due to significant dividend cuts and litigation. Shell will have to change its business model and cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, according to a Dutch court ruling in May.

Over the past 20 years, the shares of the oil company have brought owners an average return of only 3%, according to Third Point. Shell is now one of the cheapest stocks. The company trades at a 35% discount on most metrics to peers Exxon and Chevron, despite having better assets and a more robust business.

According to Third Point, the restructuring will help reduce costs and invest more actively in decarbonization. The hedge fund has already begun negotiations with the company and is confident that its board of directors and management will formulate a plan to achieve decarbonization goals while increasing shareholder returns. Shell has confirmed that its investor relations division is in talks on the matter. The company “welcomes an open dialogue with all shareholders, including Third Point.”

