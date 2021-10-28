Angelina Jolie fueled rumors of an affair with the Weeknd

Angelina Jolie skillfully fueled rumors of a possible romantic relationship with 31-year-old Abel Tesfaye, who is widely known as the singer of The Weeknd. Conversations about the connection between the two stars appeared last summer. The couple were seen several times together in an informal setting, but no one was able to confirm their romance. Writes about this edition of the Daily Mail.

Angelina Jolie, 46, was first asked openly about her relationship with The Weeknd. The journalist asked her what made the actress’s children more delighted – the new Marvel film or her friendship with the musician?

To this the actress, smiling mysteriously, replied rather succinctly that the film. Interestingly, instead of using the moment as an opportunity to confirm her friendship with the superstar, the actress avoided discussing their relationship altogether.

Jolie and Abel are called a rather unrealistic couple. After her divorce from Brad Pitt, she never found a new love, and the rapper, who managed to establish and break off relations with model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez, has also been listed as a bachelor for more than a year.

Angelina Jolie, photo: screenshot from video

Incidentally, Angelina’s daughter Shiloh followed in her mother’s stylish footsteps at the British premiere of The Eternals, and showed off the same Dior dress that Jolie wore during a press conference in 2019. The girl is difficult to distinguish from her mother at a younger age.

