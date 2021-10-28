Angelina Jolie once again shines with children on the red carpet. Photo!

“Looks elegant as always!”





Recently in London the premiere of the film “The Eternals”, in which one of the main roles was played by Angelina Jolie, took place. The 46-year-old actress came out with her children – 20-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Shiloh, 13-year-old Knox, 13-year-old Vivienne and 16-year-old Zakhara. But the 17-year-old son Pax did not join the star family.

For a secular exit, Jolie chose an evening outfit in which she looked very elegant. The actress posed in a Valentino outfit of a white blouse, black skirt and jacket. She complemented her image with makeup with an emphasis on the lips. “Magnificent six!”, “Nowhere without support!”, “Incredible woman!”

Angelina’s daughters, who prefer free style, came to the premiere in dresses. For example, Shiloh appeared in a white Dior dress, which she borrowed from her mother. In it, the star appeared at the press conference of the film “Maleficent: Lady of Darkness” in 2019.

It is worth noting that Jolie is quite loyal to borrowing. Earlier, the actress admitted that she is not a supporter of frequent purchases, so she is happy to share elements of her wardrobe with her daughters.