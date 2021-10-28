Angelina Jolie removed a tattoo dedicated to Brad Pitt – novosti-shou-biznesa

The famous American actress Angelina Jolie is often published in connection with the premiere of the film “The Eternals”. For public appearances, she chooses unusual and stylish outfits. The star also appears in revealing dresses with bare shoulders.

Brad Pitt tattoo disappeared

At the last of the exits, Angelina Jolie bared her shoulder and lit a tattoo, which she dedicated to children and ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The tattoo depicted numbers – the coordinates of the places where her children and Brad Pitt were born. The first numbers indicate the place in Cambodia where the eldest son Jolie Maddox was born, the next – the place where the daughter of Zakhara (Ethiopia) was born, the third is the latitude and longitude of one of the places in Namibia where Angelina gave birth to her daughter Shiloh. The fourth line indicates the coordinates of Pax’s birth, the fifth and sixth numbers – the birthplace of the twins Knox and Vivienne.

In seventh place were the coordinates of Oklahoma, where Brad Pitt was born. However, this tattoo is no longer visible on Angelina Jolie’s shoulder. It looks like she completely decided to “remove” her ex-husband from her life.



How the tattoo looked before / Photo Getty Images



There are other tattoos on the celebrity’s body. For the most part, these are Buddhist mantras. It is interesting that the eldest son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Maddox, is also fond of tattoos. For the first time he lit up drawings on the body when he participated in a shoot for Vogue with a stellar mother.

Maddox has a large cobra on his torso. A drawing was also visible on the left hand, but much smaller.