Angelina Jolie starred with a swarm of bees. So the actress decided to draw attention to the problem of their disappearance.

Winters proposed a similar concept to Jolie. A special pheromone that attracts insects was applied to the body of the Hollywood star, and the shooting was carried out in a quiet room with dim light.

Filmed by photographer Dan Winters. His inspiration comes from the famous 1981 work of Richard Avedon, which depicts a Californian beekeeper whose naked torso is covered with dozens of bees.

Angelina Jolie took part in a National Geographic project dedicated to World Bee Day. A video with the actress surrounded by insects appeared on the publication’s website.

Everyone in attendance, except for Jolie, wore protective suits. “Angelina stood, covered with bees, absolutely not moving for 18 minutes,” Winters said. He added that the actress was not hurt – not a single bee bit her.

By participating in this project, Jolie hopes to draw attention to the problem of the disappearance of bees. In recent decades, the population of these insects has been rapidly declining – this can lead to widespread hunger for people.

“A big part of this project is to say that everything is connected. Pollinators are extremely important to our lives and our environment. We need to understand scientifically what happens if we lose our bees. It’s a daunting prospect, ”Jolie said.

According to the actress, this is one of the world’s problems that people can solve. Studying beekeeping and helping to restore the insect population, as noted by Jolie, will protect the world’s population from lack of food and medicine.

UNESCO expects to increase the number of bees by 125 million by 2025 and build 2,500 hives for them. This initiative is supported by Jolie, who has been fighting hunger and poverty around the world for 20 years.