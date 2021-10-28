Angelina Jolie with children, Salma Hayek with her daughter and others at the premiere of “The Eternals” in London

Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh, Zahara and Vivienne and sons Maddox and Knox

Chloe Zhao’s film “The Eternals” continues to travel the world. The main caste does this together with him. Yesterday the tape was presented in London. The guests of the premiere were Angelina Jolie, who again enlisted a large group of support in the person of children, 15-year-old Shiloh, 16-year-old Zakhara, 13-year-old Vivienne and Knox and 20-year-old Maddox. (17-year-old Pax did not keep his family company), Salma Hayek, who again appeared on the red carpet with her daughter, 14-year-old Paloma Valentina, whom they gave birth to from her husband François-Henri Pinault, Kit Harington and others.



All daughters of Angelina Jolie, who love relaxed looks in everyday life, came to the premiere in dresses. It seems that Shiloh, the biological daughter of a star from Brad Pitt, has gotten into the taste. She used to say that she wants to be a boy. Shiloh wore short hair, chose clothes from the men’s wardrobe and did not use makeup. Now she has become much more feminine.

Yesterday she posed in a Dior dress, which, by the way, she borrowed from her mother. In it, Jolie appeared at the press conference of the film “Maleficent: Lady of Darkness” in 2019 in Beverly Hills. True, Shilo still likes short outfits more, so she cut off her mother’s dress just above the knees.

Jolie recently admitted that she is not a supporter of buying new outfits often, so she encourages children to wear things from her wardrobe. So, Zakhara also came to the premiere of “The Eternals” in Los Angeles in her mother’s old dress.

Angelina herself came out yesterday in a Valentino outfit from a white blouse, a black floor-length skirt and a jacket.



In an interview with People, Jolie called the kids great people and admitted that she is still trying to figure out who they really are.

There are six different personalities living with me. I am very encouraged that they go through different experiences, experience different feelings. We must help them understand who they are. But we will not be able to do this if we do not develop with enthusiasm with them.

They are wonderful people. And since there are so many of them, they have had a great influence on each other. And I’m not in charge. I am honest with my children and very kind to them,

– said Angelina.

At the same time, the actress added that she does not consider herself an ideal parent and every day more and more realizes her parental mistakes.



Salma Hayek



Salma Hayek with her daughter Valentina Paloma



Gemma Chan



Gemma Chan and Richard Madden

Salma Hayek, Chloe Zhao, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan

Kit Harington

