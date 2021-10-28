Angelina Jolie with matured children appeared on the carpet

On October 18, Chloe Zhao’s film “The Eternals” premiered in Los Angeles.





REX / Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie with children











On October 18, the El Capitan Cinema in Los Angeles was the site of one of the most ceremonial premieres this year. The new MARVEL film “The Eternals” was presented by the leading actors: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and many others. The highly anticipated release of the film directed by Chloe Zhao is slated for November 4, 2021. Angelina Jolie drew the most attention during the premiere, who took to the carpet with her five children: 20-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Vivienne and Knox. For a good reason, only 17-year-old Pax could not attend the event.

46-year-old Jolie shone in front of cameras in a brown Balmain dress. Her face was adorned with a stylish gold accessory.

In addition, the media drew attention to how feminine 15-year-old Shilo looks in a dress – and yet a couple of years ago the girl was seriously thinking about changing her sex.

The 16-year-old adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 16-year-old Zakhara, did not go unnoticed. She echoed the look of her 7-year-old mom wearing an Elie Saab dress – exactly the same Jolie shone in at the Oscars in 2014.

We will remind that at present the ex-spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still continuing a fierce struggle in court for custody of children. Ex-lovers put forward more and more charges against each other, hoping to get the sole right to raise common sons and daughters.