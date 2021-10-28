Aniston showed new photos from the set of the special “Friends” and made fans cry

The actress posted a “basillion” selfie with her colleagues on the show, and also showed Justin Bieber with his wife on the set

There are new photos from the set of the Friends special issue. They were posted on her Instagram by Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel in the series.

The actress writes that she is still enjoying the emotions she got from filming the “reunion”. “Swipe to see … Basilion selfie with five of them. David Schwimmer’s face shows how it feels when two completely different worlds meet, ”Aniston writes.

She shared a photo with Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. The actress also posted a snapshot of guest star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey sitting on the iconic coffee shop couch.

In addition, Aniston shared a selfie with Friends season 1 director James Burroughs and featured a New York Magazine cartoon about the special.

The special episode Friends: Reunion premiered on May 27. The actors of the series in it, among other things, were nostalgic for the filming of the original series and read out fragments of old scripts. The show’s invited guests included Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and many more.

