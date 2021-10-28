https://ria.ru/20211028/italiya-1756744253.html

Anti-homophobia law sparks scandal in Italian parliament

The law on combating homophobia caused a scandal in the Italian parliament – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Anti-homophobia law sparks scandal in Italian parliament

A draft law on combating homophobia and transphobia, which in Italy received the name “Law of Zan” (after the name of its author – an activist of the LGBT community, a deputy from RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

ROME, October 28 – RIA Novosti, Sergey Startsev. The draft law on combating homophobia and transphobia, dubbed the Law of Zan in Italy (after the name of its author, LGBT activist, Democratic Party MP Alessandro Zana), became a bone of contention in the national parliament. Last November, the text of this document was approved by the Chamber of Deputies, after which it entered the Senate of the Republic. It was in the upper house of the Italian parliament that the final discussion around this bill unfolded. The Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement (D5Z) insisted on its immediate adoption, but the right-wing parties – the League and the Brothers of Italy – demanded to revise the text of the document that aroused their objections. The Holy See sent a special note to the Italian government in June, in which stated that some of the provisions of the bill violate the Lateran Agreements governing relations between the Italian state and the Roman Catholic Church. The Vatican’s complete rejection was caused, in particular, by the proposal to establish a national day against homophobia, which was proposed to be celebrated in all educational institutions, including in Catholic schools. The vote on the “Zan Law” in the Senate was supposed to take place in July, but due to the controversy was postponed to October. As a result, on Wednesday, members of the upper house, who had previously refused to discuss this document article by article, during a secret ballot spoke out against its adoption in its current form. This decision means that the anti-homophobic bill will not appear in parliament for at least the next six months. As Massimo Gramellini, a columnist for the authoritative newspaper Corriere della Sera, noted on Thursday, as always in such cases, “the hunt for traitors has begun, which is almost always led by a traitor.” … One way or another, but the leaders of the Democratic Party and D5Z were very unhappy with the outcome of the vote. So, according to the leader of the Democrats, ex-Prime Minister Enrico Letta, it was “a vote against the future, which leads Italy back.” parties are concerned about the behavior of their own parliamentarians at the time of the secret ballot. This factor is especially important before the elections of the new President of the Republic, which will be held in the Italian Parliament at the beginning of 2022. This is when a secret ballot can lead to unexpected results.

