Anu De Armas first spotted with a new boyfriend

September 23 |
Lada Nikolaeva
The actress meets with Tinder director Paul Bukadis
Anu De Armas, Bond’s new girlfriend, was first spotted with her boyfriend after breaking up with Ben Affleck. The next chosen one of the actress is Paul Bukadis, billionaire and director of the dating service Tinder.
The couple got into the lenses of the paparazzi at the airport in New York. The Cuban actress got ready for the flight in an oversized pinstriped blazer, Celine loafers and a pink mask, while the businessman remained faithful to the casual look, choosing jeans, a white T-shirt, a navy blazer and lace-up boots.
Celebrities everyone is talking about and will be talking about in 2021 Read
The Complete Love Story of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Read
Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck split up in January, after a year of romance. According to insiders, the breakup was initiated by the actress. The actor has since managed revive your 20-year-old romance with ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. De Armas has been dating Bukadis since June this year.
Photo source: legion-media.ru
Share with your friends and get a bonus
Subscribe to the InStyle.ru newsletter
Instyle
Marksistskaya Street, 34/10, office 403 Moscow, Russia, 109147