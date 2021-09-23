Anu De Armas first spotted with a new boyfriend

The actress meets with Tinder director Paul Bukadis

Anu De Armas, Bond’s new girlfriend, was first spotted with her boyfriend after breaking up with Ben Affleck. The next chosen one of the actress is Paul Bukadis, billionaire and director of the dating service Tinder.

Ana De Armas and Paul Bukadis, 2021

The couple got into the lenses of the paparazzi at the airport in New York. The Cuban actress got ready for the flight in an oversized pinstriped blazer, Celine loafers and a pink mask, while the businessman remained faithful to the casual look, choosing jeans, a white T-shirt, a navy blazer and lace-up boots.

