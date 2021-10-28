Ariana Grande as Barbarella, played by Jane Fonda

Ariana Grande looked sexier than ever when she portrayed Barbarella in a sheer bodysuit and metallic silver miniskirt to promote her new beauty brand, rem beauty.

As for 28-year-old Ariana Grande, one thing is for sure – she always looks sexy. This is exactly what she did to promote her recently launched cosmetics brand, rem beauty. In the new promo photo, Ariana broadcast Barbarella, the iconic space adventurer played by Jane Fonda in the 1960s film “Barbarella “… You can see a gorgeous photo HERE!

Ariana looked amazing in a deep black latex bodysuit with underwire cups and a fully sheer bodice. She adorned the one-piece suit with a pair of sheer black tights and a high-waisted silver miniskirt. The skirt was cut out at the side, revealing her toned legs, and a pair of silver above the knee boots complemented the look.

A pair of elbow-length black gloves with silver wrist cuffs completed her look, as did a massive silver shotgun. For her glamor, Ariana chose a classic look, pulling her dark brown hair into long, voluminous curls. Her signature cat-eye makeup and bold red lipstick finished off her stunning look.

Ariana first introduced her cosmetics brand in the October issue of Allure magazine, which came out in September. The singer said in an interview with the magazine “Allure “ on how she prepared for the highly anticipated announcement of her new brand.

“Keeping a secret for the last two years and still have testers and samplers in my purse and people ask me, ‘Oh, I like your makeup, what’s on you? What did you use? ”

And I had to answer something from the category: “I don’t know”, while also sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for so long. ”

The brand will officially launch the highly anticipated eyeshadow palette in November.