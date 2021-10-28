Armenian President declared impossibility of border demarcation without Russia :: Politics :: RBC

The President noted that in this case, anyone with programming skills can “draw” the border anywhere. “In general, these are virtual cards. But real maps – after all, we have a history, after all, a common history in the Russian Empire, in the Soviet Union, ”he stressed.

According to Sargsyan, difficulties in defining the border have arisen, in particular, with the villages that find themselves on the border, as well as with the territories owned by the companies. For example, in relation to one of the mining enterprises, it is not clear where “the mine part is now – to the left or to the right”.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, also said that Russia could play a key role in defining the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “We probably don’t need anyone here, except for the two sides and Russia. There are very simple and pragmatic things: yes, because there are maps in the General Staff of the Russian army, which show how the borders of the union republics passed during the Soviet period, ”he said.

According to the Russian president, you need to “calmly sit on both sides” and, using the data of Soviet maps, “somewhere to align something, somewhere to exchange something.”

Territorial results of the peace agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh. Map



The parties concluded a trilateral agreement on stopping hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020 with the mediation of Russia. As a result, the Kelbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions ceded to Azerbaijan, while Armenia retained the Lachin corridor, which provides communication with Nagorno-Karabakh. It was also decided to send almost 2,000 Russian peacekeepers along the line of contact between the parties.

A year later, the delineation of territories and demarcation of borders are still not completed. On October 2, Yerevan announced that it was ready to delimit the borders with Azerbaijan through the mediation of Russia.