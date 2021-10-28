Ashgabat authorities postponed bread trade to dark time of day to hide queues

Authorities in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, have postponed the bread trade in state-owned stores early in the morning so that queues would not be visible in the dark. This was reported by the Turkmen service of Radio Liberty – Radio Azatlyk.

The state price for bread is about 10 times lower than the market price, the editorial office explains. In conditions of a shortage of flour and food, this leads to the creation of huge queues. The video sent to the editor shows how hundreds of people, including small children, are standing in lines for bread. The bread goes on sale at five o’clock in the morning, 2 and a half hours before dawn.

In April, the Turkmen service of Radio Liberty reported that regional authorities in the country prohibit citizens from piling up in lines in front of grocery stores so as not to discredit President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmenistan has been in a deep economic crisis in recent years. The country with the fourth proven natural gas reserves in the world is experiencing food shortages. It is reported that the population does not have enough cash and is switching to in-kind exchange.

The country’s authorities deny the problem. In June, it became known that the World Bank excluded Turkmenistan from the report on global economic prospects due to a lack of reliable statistics. In April, the International Monetary Fund stopped using official state statistics of Turkmenistan.