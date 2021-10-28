AvtoVAZ stopped accepting orders for Lada Niva Legend – Gazeta.Ru

Acceptance of applications from dealers for three-door SUVs Lada Niva Legend has been suspended, write in the community “Atypical AvtoVAZ”. The reason was the large debt on the shipment of cars from previous orders – the company does not have time to collect cars.

Now AvtoVAZ is engaged in the production of three-door Niva Legend, orders for which were received back in September. It is noted that so many applications were received for October and November that they will be fulfilled until December inclusive. Acceptance of orders for cars will resume after the shipment of all batches of the current year.

Earlier it was reported about difficulties with the execution of applications for the five-door Lada Niva Legend, the production of which is planned to be completed by the end of the year. AvtoVAZ did not officially confirm this information. If the company abandons this model, the Niva family will be represented by the three-door classic Legend and Travel (formerly Chevrolet Niva).

