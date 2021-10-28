Azamat Musagaliev and Nurlan Saburov “changed” their image

Azamat Musagaliev and Nurlan Saburov. Photo: instagram.com/azabraza1984

The photo of humorists Azamat Musagaliev and Nurlan Saburov amused the fans. They noted that comedians with a “new” image are very reminiscent of TV presenter Andrei Malakhov and Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, reports NUR.KZ.

The captain of the KVN team “Team of the Kamyzyak Territory” Azamat Musagaliev published a photo with comedian Nurlan Saburov. With the help of a photo editor, the appearance of the comedians has been changed.

“In case we are captured by the sad Kim Jong-un” (c) Kamyzyaki 2021 “, – wrote Azamat on his Instagram (hereinafter, the spelling and punctuation of the authors are preserved – ed.)

Subscribers left their comments. A photo of Nurlan with a beard and mustache and Azamat with glasses amused the fans.

“Cool! Malakhov and Rasputin”, “Malakhov, if I were born in Kazakhstan”, “And Nurlana is coming, he looks like Keanu Reeves more than Keanu Reeves himself looks like himself”, “Malakhov and Keanu Reeves on minimal salaries”, “New soloist groups “Shikov shines krasotyev”, “A‘Studio and Budulay “,” Casting for the third season of the “Squid Game” did not try to pass? “,” Keanu Reeves: Kazakh version “,” John Nurlan Wick Saburovich “,” When the lockdown was delayed “, – wrote the fans.

Note that Azamat published the original photo a little earlier. Comedians host the TALK show on TNT. Together with the third KVN player Timur Karginov, they are looking for answers to questions asked from the stage.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/showbiz/image/1939464-malahov-i-kianu-rivz-na-minimalkah-azamat-musagaliev-i-nurlan-saburov-smenili-imidzh/