Azamat Musagaliev and Nurlan Saburov “changed” their image

Azamat Musagaliev and Nurlan Saburov. Photo: instagram.com/azabraza1984

The photo of humorists Azamat Musagaliev and Nurlan Saburov amused the fans. They noted that comedians with a “new” image are very reminiscent of TV presenter Andrei Malakhov and Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, reports NUR.KZ.

