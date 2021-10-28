https://ria.ru/20211028/arest-1756614819.html

Belarusian, who released a video of torture of prisoners, was arrested in absentia

A Belarusian who released a video of torture of prisoners was arrested in absentia – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Belarusian, who released a video of torture of prisoners, was arrested in absentia

The Saratov police will put on the international wanted list a Belarusian who released a video of torture in a colony, RIA Novosti was told at the GUMVD in the Saratov region. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T09: 06

2021-10-28T09: 06

2021-10-28T09: 23

Saratov region

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Saratov police will put on the international wanted list a Belarusian who released a video of torture in a colony, the GUMVD in the Saratov region told RIA Novosti. “Sergei Saveliev has been put on the federal wanted list. According to available information, he left the Russian Federation, in connection with which documents for the announcement him on the international wanted list, “- says the response of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the request of RIA Novosti. Sergei Savelyev is charged with illegal access to computer information, committed while he himself was in prison. He was arrested in absentia, noted in the head office. “In the proceedings of the SU UMVD of Russia in the city of Saratov there is a criminal case initiated on September 30, 2021 on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of article 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation” Illegal access to computer information. ” time in this case as the accused is a citizen of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Savelyev, “- said in the response of the department to the request of RIA Novosti. According to the investigation, Savelyev, from 2018 to December 2020, being in the Federal Clinical Directorate of OTB-1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Saratov region , “made illegal access to legally protected computer information”, which led to its copying. After he passed this information to a third party “for distribution in the media.” Saratov prison hospital. The Telegram channel Gulagu.net explained that these footage recorded at least four episodes of violence and torture, torture and humiliation of prisoners, which, according to the report, took place in the Regional Tuberculosis Hospital (OTB) No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov region. the fact of the torture itself, the Investigative Committee opened a number of criminal cases – on sexual violence and abuse of power.

Saratov region

2021

incidents, Saratov region