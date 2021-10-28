Ben Affleck’s ex-wife reacted to his return to Jennifer Lopez

The relationship between ex-spouses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is rapidly gaining momentum. Meanwhile, actress Jennifer Garner, with whom Affleck lived for 10 years after breaking up with J. Lo, commented on the relationship of her ex. Oddly enough, she supports his decision and protects herself and the children from the hype and unnecessary rumors.

According to insiders, Garner is not disappointed that the ex-husband returned to the woman, whom he confessed his love on the eve of marriage with her. Jennifer Garner sincerely wishes Ben Affleck to be happy, at least she officially declares so in an interview. The couple have three children in common – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel, whom they continue to raise together.

When Affleck introduced the kids to Lopez, Garner didn’t like it. She believes that her ex is “too early” introducing their three children to “his new hobby.”

“Jen does not want to have anything to do with the media circus around Ben’s romance with J. Lo. Her only concern is and has always been children, and as long as her father is with them, she is happy,” says justjared.

At the same time, Jennifer Lopez introduced her twins to Affleck even earlier, and they had a good relationship. According to E! News, Jennifer Lopez will soon officially move to Los Angeles to live with Ben, whom she was engaged to nearly 20 years ago, but their relationship fell apart due to constant public scrutiny.

Ben Affleck soon married Jennifer Garner, whom they divorced in 2018, while maintaining good friendships.

Earlier it was reported that Jennifer Lopez shared rare photos with her younger sister.