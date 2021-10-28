Biden froze in a strange pose on CNN – Gazeta.ru

US President Joe Biden took a strange pose on CNN after a journalist asked about rising fuel prices. Video published on YouTube channel Sky News Australia…

It is clarified that in response to a question, Biden clenched his hands into fists and raised his elbows to chest level, maintaining this position for about 20 seconds.

Some users have suggested that behind Biden’s back is an “imaginary jetpack”. Opindia…

Earlier, Biden in his speech at the UN General Assembly confused USA and UN. This is the mistake he made when talking about Washington’s global leadership in respect of the principles of democracy.

After his speech, he was criticized by the Republican Party. Its member Antonio Pitocco wrote on Twitter that the US president cannot be taken seriously on the world stage, he looks lost.

Biden often has such missteps during performances. For example, a week ago, during his speech, he forgot the name of the Prime Minister of Australia.