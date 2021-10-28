Biden Frozen In A Weird Pose On CNN | News | News

President of the United States Joe Biden has caused concern to viewers and netizens because of the pose that the head of state took during the broadcast of the TV channel CNN 27th October.

When asked by the presenter about the steps taken by the US administration to curb the rise in fuel prices, Biden clenched his hands into fists and raised his elbows to chest level. He kept this position for about 20 seconds.

Some users thought that behind Biden’s back was an “imaginary jetpack”, reports Opindia.

On August 21, Joe Biden, during a press conference on Afghanistan, repeatedly misidentified the capital of Qatar. He then responded to a question from one of the reporters present with information that contradicted the Pentagon’s data. At the end of the briefing, I completely forgot the first part of the question asked to him.

On July 12, the American leader sent a telegram of congratulations to President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic, confusing him with Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic.

Biden also admitted reservations in his speech and about relations with Russia. He confused vaccination with escalation, and also mispronounced the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Joe Biden, 78, became the oldest president in US history. His health has repeatedly been the subject of discussion.