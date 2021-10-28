Biden opened the border wide and built a wall around his dacha – InoTV

Crowds of migrants from all over the world arrive in the United States, knowing that under the current administration they will not be expelled from the country, reports Fox News. As noted by TV presenter Tucker Carlson, the implementation of immigration laws in the United States has actually been suspended, and instead of a wall on the border, Biden erected a wall around his dacha – at the expense of taxpayers.

You see how the caravan (migrants. – InoTV) moves here, sweeping the police barriers out of the way.

Everyone empathizes with migrants striving to our country in search of a better life. Of course. The main thing that our state should always take care of is the well-being of American citizens, despite the fact that the country is rapidly becoming poorer. But in general, we sympathize. However, migrants, aggressively breaking through the ranks of the police … No. Such people cannot be allowed here. Never. None of those who do this can be of any use to the United States. Point.

By the way, unlike in previous years, now these migrants come not only from Latin America. Some are already from China! Again, why don’t they come here? The border is now open to everyone, not just people from Central America. Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins has covered such caravans for many years. This weekend, he traveled to the southwest of Mexico and immediately noticed how much everything had changed. Take a look!

GRIFF JENKINS, correspondent Fox News: We are located in the town of Hueuetan, 16 miles north of Tapachula, from where this caravan departed. You can see them … Here are the children on the swing … But we see many families, many children, and we see migrants from many different countries, not just Central America, as it was in 2019. Northern Triangle: Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador. And here we see Haitians, we even met one woman from China. We could not talk to her because she does not speak Spanish or English. Everyone we spoke to today told us that they have one destination – the United States.

Why are they coming? You don’t have to speculate. Just ask these people themselves, who illegally cross our border. They are not at all ashamed to speak out loud. They come because they know that under Joe Biden, the implementation of immigration laws in the United States has been suspended.

The White House didn’t just end the raids on businesses. He also stopped turning people around at the border. So people just come in knowing that they will never be forced to leave. The administration has already released more than 160,000 illegal migrants to wander around the country without any supervision. And she did not even warn the population of the regions where migrants are settling about this. Because the administration doesn’t care about the opinions of American citizens.

By the way, how many of them are vaccinated? You cannot attend events, you cannot even have a job in this country if you are not vaccinated. But if you made your way here illegally, no problem! What does this tell you? According to documents obtained by Fox News, tens of thousands of these migrants have already received work permits. Yes Yes. Soon they will receive the benefits and free medical care promised to them by Joe Biden. That’s why they come. Again, just ask them and they will tell you!

JOURNALIST: Why now?



MAN: The best time.

JOURNALIST: The best time? Because of the administration?



MAN: Because of Joe Biden.

JOURNALIST: Because of Joe Biden.

“Because of Joe Biden“. It’s really that simple. At the same time, you should know that Biden ordered the authorities to build a wall around his family’s vacation home in Delaware. Moreover, to build at the expense of taxpayers. Maybe (racial and cultural – InoTV) diversity is our strength, Joe Biden talks about it often, but he doesn’t want this diversity to come close to him or his family!

The situation is so paradoxical that it is even difficult to digest it. Just a year ago, Biden told us that walls are immoral, so he would never build walls.

JOE BYDEN, US presidential candidate: Not a single new foot of the wall will be built under my administration (on the border with Mexico.- InoTV).



“Unless around my country house in Delaware!”



