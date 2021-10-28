Billions on Dogs: How Much Shiba Inu Investors Earned

One of the early investors, Shiba Inu (SHIB), who invested $ 8,000 in the asset in August 2020, has become a multibillionaire. Against the background of the rise in the price of the meme cryptocurrency, the coins on his wallet are now worth $ 4.84 billion.

This wallet bought roughly $ 8,000 of $ SHIB last August. It’s now worth $ 5.7 billion. From $ 8,000 to $ 5.7 billion in roughly 400 days. We may actually be looking at the greatest individual trade of all time. pic.twitter.com/LtdgQ83bKP – Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 27, 2021

On October 27, 2021, SHIB renewed its all-time high near $ 0.00006. Over the past day, the price of the cryptocurrency has grown by 23.5%, over the week – by 130%. During the year, the asset gained 77,732,050%, according to CoinGecko.

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading near $ 0.000063.

Binance Hourly SHIB / USDT Chart. Data: TradingView.



The market cap of Shiba Inu is $ 34.76 billion. This means that almost 14% of the current cryptocurrency supply is concentrated at the aforementioned address.

In this regard, some community members have wondered if the market is liquid enough to “absorb” these billions if the coin holder decides to sell them.

So the question is, can the SHIB market absorb $ 5.7b if this wallet sells? – ᴜɴᴛʀᴀᴄᴀᴇʙʟᴇ (@DontTraceMeBruh) October 27, 2021

Analyst Chris Black noted that the investor made the purchase just a day after the launch of Shiba Inu. According to him, the address may be one of the creators of the project or persons affiliated with them. Later he suggestedthat the meme cryptocurrency “could have been a game of venture capital from the start.”

Purchase was made 1 day after SHIB was created. Probably the creator or someone closely associated with him / them. – Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) October 27, 2021

Another investor, Shiba Inu turned into a millionaire in less than a year. In January 2021, he invested $ 434 in cryptocurrency. The assets he acquired are now valued at $ 71.2 million, and at their peak prices were even higher.

Users also drew attention to the address that holds the cryptocurrency received from the Indian Coronavirus Pandemic Fund. Earlier, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin donated 70 trillion SHIB to the organization.

It appears this single private entity bought 80% of the SHIB donated by vitalik to the India Covid Relief Fund for around 400 $ M worth and is now sitting on 3.3B worth of SHIB https://t.co/644vmULnaj pic.twitter.com/xP9pJYVRj5 – state (@statelayer) October 28, 2021

The address holds 80% of the funds donated by Buterin, which are estimated at $ 2.9 billion at the current exchange rate. In September, the fund confirmed that it had converted about 40 trillion SHIB into fiat through the Wintermute platform.

Summary of all the $ SHIBA tokens converted till date. We’ve converted ~ 80% of @VitalikButerin‘s donation for a total proceeds of 387,683,398. The remaining 20% ​​is also transferred to @wintermute_t (2 / x) pic.twitter.com/Poh4kqt6vo – India’s Crypto Covid Relief 🇮🇳 (@CryptoRelief_) September 17, 2021

In May, after Wintermute received the first tranche from the fund, its head Evgeny Gayevoy said that during the implementation, the cryptocurrency was distributed across several centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Recall that in October, Elon Musk denied investments in Shiba Inu, to which the asset reacted with a fall, but recovered almost immediately.

