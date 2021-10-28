Binance Appoints First Crypto Exchange Communications Director

Previously, Patrick Hillman worked on cybersecurity innovation at Edelman and media communications at General Electric.

Binance crypto exchange announced that Patrick Hillmann, a former employee of General Electric Corporation and Edelman consulting company, will become the company’s chief communications officer (CCO).

Hillmann will lead the new Global Communications and Public Affairs division. His responsibilities will include corporate communications, public relations and media. He will also work with Binance’s compliance and security teams.

“We realized that it is critical to bring in leading experts in compliance and communication with the regulator. Patrick has successfully helped position some of the world’s largest brands in highly regulated industries, which clearly sets him apart from the rest of the contenders, ”said Binance co-founder Yi Hye.

Prior to joining Binance, Hillmann worked as Chief Cybersecurity Innovation and Counter Disinformation at Edelman, a consulting firm.

Previously, the cryptocurrency exchange’s new CCO was Head of Communications at General Electric Corporation and the National Association of Manufacturers.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said Hillman’s fifteen years of experience working on data protection regulation will be critical.

As a reminder, Binance recently appointed a head of regulatory affairs. Mark McGuinness moved to Binance from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). And in September, former specialists of the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Tigran Ghambaryan and Matthew Price became employees of the crypto exchange.

Notably, Binance’s Regulatory Communications team has grown by 500% since 2020. This is due to the increased regulatory pressure on the crypto exchange in 2021. Just last month, Binance stopped operations in Australia and Singapore.

