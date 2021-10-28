Binance Hires Former GE and Edelman Executive as PR Director | Blockchain24

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume, has hired former General Electric and Edelman CEO Patrick Hillmann as its first chief communications officer, the company said Thursday. The appointment comes amid close scrutiny of Binance by regulators around the world.

Binance said Hillmann will be responsible for leading its global communications and public affairs division as the exchange continues to grow.

Hillmann will oversee corporate communications, public relations and media for Binance. He will also work with Binance’s executives on compliance and security.

Prior to joining Binance, Hillman was Global Head of Innovation in Crisis and Risks at Edelman, where he led the giant’s PR offerings on cybersecurity and countering disinformation. Prior to Edelman, Hillman held senior government and public relations positions with General Electric and the National Manufacturers Association.

The new employee has emerged due to the fact that regulators around the world have recently been closely monitoring Binance’s activities.

“As we continue to evolve from a revolutionary technology startup to a respected global financial institution, we have realized the importance of bringing in leading experts in compliance, communications and government affairs,” said Binance co-founder Yi He.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) added: