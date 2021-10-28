Binance NFT Launches First Game Offerings | Blockchain24

According to a Binance blog post, Binance NFT, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has launched initial game offerings (IGOs) for customers.

According to Binance, IGO will feature collections of NFTs from leading gaming projects that are exclusively available on the Binance NFT marketplace.

NFT crypto exchanges include in-game assets such as early access passes, weapons, and skins. NFT collections will be launched through auctions, fixed price or secret boxes, and IGOs ​​can be run in multiple rounds, each time with different assets.

“IGO Binance NFT connects the global crypto community with high-quality blockchain gaming and high-quality NFT gaming assets,” said Helen Hai, head of Binance NFT. “Binance NFT is a dedicated hub where promising gaming projects can develop their games and build communities. Our goal is to help support the gaming industry and develop this sector to become more popular. “

Binance NFT’s first IGO, DeRace, launches on October 26th. DeRace is an NFT horse racing ecosystem that allows users to breed NFT horses and participate in horse racing.