Bloomberg: Russia is ready to cut gas prices for Europe by 60% – Gazeta.Ru

Russia, which is the largest gas supplier to Europe, could cut fuel prices for the European region by 60% in the long term. Reported by the agency Bloomberg with reference to sources familiar with the energy policy of the Russian Federation.

According to one of the agency’s sources, Moscow wants gas in Europe to cost about $ 300-400 per thousand cubic meters, which will help Russia maintain control over the energy market of the continent, despite the fact that countries such as the UK and Poland are moving to cleaner energy sources. Another source named the price tag at $ 200-400.

The last time Russia sold gas to European countries at such prices was in 2013. Now the cost of one thousand cubic meters of gas on the London Stock Exchange exceeds $ 1100.

Earlier, European Commissioner Kadri Simson, during an emergency meeting of the energy ministers of the EU states, said that the EU would have a response to the energy crisis, but measures to combat high exchange fuel prices would only start working in a few years.

According to experts, the upcoming European reform, which implies joint purchases of fuel and control over gas reserves, will bring down the entire market mechanism that has been built in recent years. The launch of Nord Stream 2 could bring down high prices. More details – in the material “Newspapers.Ru”…