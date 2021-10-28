Border confrontation – Newspaper Kommersant No. 197 (7159) of 10/28/2021

Lebanese politicians are trying to find a compromise on the explosion in the port of Beirut last August. MPs, ministers and former head of government Hassan Diab ignore subpoenas. Judicial and political differences have even led to a shooting incident in residential areas of Beirut. But politicians are in a hurry to assure that there is no talk of a new civil war in Lebanon. Meanwhile, ordinary Lebanese look at the development of the situation with apprehension. Moreover, the surge in violence is superimposed on many other contradictions and a severe economic crisis. Will there be a civil war and how Lebanon lives today, the Kommersant correspondent tried to understand in Beirut Marianna Belenkaya.

“Looks hopeless”

“All my friends have left, I myself do not know why I stayed. Probably worth leaving too, ”says Carolyn. She is 35. Her generation practically does not remember the war in Lebanon, which lasted from 1975 to 1990. They entered adulthood during the 2005 “Cedar Revolution” that ended the Syrian occupation. Many describe this period as a time of change and hope, despite a series of political assassinations that shook the country. “We were probably the happiest generation. We lived in hope, and we did not have a sense of fear, although, of course, a lot has happened in Lebanon over the years. But I don’t remember anything worse than the last two years. Everything looks hopeless, ”continues Carolyn.

Beirut is really scary at first. Dark streets, beggars at every corner, downtown, the area where the parliament and the seat of the government are located, blocked by the military. Once upon a time life was in full swing here: dozens of restaurants worked, shops were not inferior to those in Paris. Now there is only one desolation. You can enter the area only if you have permission – for example, an appointment for an interview. Lebanese politicians are afraid of pogroms and provocations. The local currency – the pound – has depreciated by 90% over the past two years and continues to fall. Electricity does not appear for more than an hour. However, in wealthy neighborhoods, generators run smoothly.

In the summer, the situation was worse, but no one excludes that the collapse is still ahead: the owners of generators constantly threaten with strikes, as well as workers in public transport and other service sectors. Just last week, the price of fuel in Lebanon rose by about 25% in just a day. The minimum monthly wage now doesn’t buy two gallons. Without savings in dollars, and in cash, it is difficult for Lebanese to survive. Transfers from abroad save – this is a multi-billion dollar turnover. The Lebanese diaspora is almost three times the number of those who live in the country (16 million and less than 6 million, respectively). Everyone who can leave the country is trying to do it. Lebanon’s new symbol is a graffiti depicting a man with a backpack over his shoulders and a suitcase in his hands. There are those who still believe in change and continue to go out into the streets demanding reforms. True, there are not many of them. The Lebanese are tired, most of them think that they are caught in a vicious circle from which there is no way out. “Well, how are you, bad?” – can often be heard now instead of a greeting.

Two years ago, the country was gripped by protests provoked by the imposition of a tax on WhatsApp amid a general deterioration in the economic situation in the country. Lebanese opposed corruption and unemployment, and also demanded a change of elites. However, only the government headed by Saad Hariri resigned. The new Cabinet of Ministers under the leadership of Hassan Diab was formed only a few months later, but could not pull Lebanon out of the situation of economic collapse. Lebanon has become a bankrupt state, international financial institutions refuse to deal with Beirut until reforms are carried out in the country. The situation was aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. At the same time, the explosion in the port of Beirut in August last year, as a result of which more than 200 people died, thousands were injured and were left homeless, became the hardest blow to Lebanon.

“Lebanon must be saved”

The Lebanese were shocked by the story that explosives had been kept unattended in the capital’s port for years. They again took to the streets demanding the resignation of the government. It took more than a year to agree on the composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers, and most importantly, the candidacy of the Prime Minister. Under the threat of Western sanctions against politicians who interfere with the formation of the government, Najib Mikati, who in the past has already twice headed the Cabinet of Ministers, became prime minister – in 2005 and 2011-2013. The government began work at the end of September, but the ministers will not be in their offices for long – before the elections scheduled for spring. True, disputes immediately arose as to when to vote – in March or May. Parliament voted in March, the decision was supported by the Prime Minister, and the President opposed. No compromise has yet been reached.





Problems arose within the government as well. Ministers from the Shiite movements Hezbollah and Amal announced a boycott of cabinet meetings over their opposition to the Beirut bombing investigation and demanded the resignation of Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the case and is sending subpoenas to politicians in power between 2014 and 2020. Ministers, deputies, representatives of the security forces, as well as ex-Prime Minister Hassan Diab refuse to come for questioning and file counterclaims. So, on Wednesday, Mr. Diab filed a lawsuit against the state. Shiite movements have accused Tarek Bitar of bias and politicizing the bombing case. “Why does he only summon ministers associated with our team to court, although there are other politicians who bear the same responsibility,” Ali Fayad, a member of parliament from Hezbollah, expressed indignation in a conversation with Kommersant. He explained that only the Supreme Council for Presidents and Ministers can judge ministers and deputies on matters related to the performance of their state duties. According to the Lebanese media, the head of the Maronite church, the patriarch of Antioch and the entire Levant, Bishara Raiyi, also suggested that this option be used on Tuesday. He acted as a mediator between Lebanese political forces after the controversy over the port bombing resulted in a shooting in Beirut on the border between the Shiite quarter of Al-Tayyuni and the Christian Ain Rumman. Then seven people died and 30 were injured. The leadership of the Shiite movements accused the Lebanese Forces Christian party of attacking peaceful demonstrators who demanded the resignation of Judge Bitar. But its leaders refuse to admit their guilt. They claim that Hezbollah and Amal supporters acted as provocateurs by entering the Ain Rumman quarter. “They began to intimidate people who live in the area: hitting cars, knocking on doors … And then the locals reacted, started throwing stones, and in response to this, shooting has already begun,” the ex-minister of social affairs told Kommersant and the head of the Lebanese Forces’ foreign relations department, Richard Kuyumjian (read detailed interviews with representatives of the Lebanese Forces and Hezbollah).

Lebanon has not forgotten that the civil war began in 1975 with the battle in Ain Rummana between Palestinian groups and representatives of the Christian party “Kataib”. The repetition of events greatly frightened everyone. “Two weeks have passed, and many of my neighbors have not yet returned home, they are afraid,” one of the residents of the Ain-Rummana quarter, Nadin, told Kommersant. The girl, like many of those who were at the scene, has no answer to the question of who is to blame.





Both Lebanese Forces and Hezbollah say they do not want a civil war. Other political forces are in solidarity with them. “I think the Lebanese have learned from the civil war, which has caused enormous damage to Lebanon – both society and the economy. There is no Lebanese who would like to survive the civil war again, no one is ready to sacrifice their lives, realizing that this will not lead to anything good, “Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Kommersant. According to him, the only thing that leads to a solution to the Lebanese crisis is the path of dialogue. In this regard, Mr. Mikati believes that the shooting in Beirut is just one of the security incidents that have already occurred in the past and should not be seen as the beginning of a civil war. “It happened and, God forbid, it ended. The Lebanese army has stopped the escalation of the security situation, ”he added. The politician also commented on the economic situation in the country, noting that Lebanon has no choice – it is necessary to implement the reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund, although they may be difficult for the population. “This is difficult, this is not a picnic, but Lebanon must be saved,” the Prime Minister stressed.

The fact that the scenario of a civil war in Lebanon will not repeat itself was also mentioned this week by President Michel Aoun. According to him, the situation has stabilized despite the constantly present “restless atmosphere”. Lebanese politicians blame external forces for the destabilization of the situation. Some blame Iran, others – the West and Saudi Arabia. With the elections approaching, the Lebanese are expecting new clashes, but everyone repeats like a mantra: this is not a war. So far, the feeling that all battles are mostly taking place in the courts. Only the victims of the explosion in the port are still unable to achieve justice, just like ordinary Lebanese – to get an answer to the question when life will get better.