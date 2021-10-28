Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie court – the actor was unable to obtain a review of the child custody case

The divorce proceedings of the Hollywood couple began in 2016 and continues to this day. Actors are fighting for custody of children

Brad Pitt lost court to Angelina Jolie / Photo: Getty Images

Earlier, Judge John Oderkirk made a ruling in favor of the actor, but it was contested. Experts have proven that the judge could be biased due to his acquaintance with Brad Pitt. As a result, Oderkirk was dismissed and after a while the court case was won by Angelina Jolie.

The actor decided to appeal the court decision, but he was again unlucky. Brad Pitt’s lawyers were unable to get the case reviewed. Angelina Jolie won the right from her ex-spouse sole custody of six heirs.

Miss Jolie is focused on her family and is glad that the well-being of her children will not depend on unethical behavior, – the actress’s attorney told People.

Angelina Jolie / Photo: Getty Images

It is noted that Brad Pitt is not going to give up… The actor will continue to fight for joint custody of the children.

Why did Jolie file for divorce from Pitt?

As Angelina Jolie herself previously explained, the reason for the divorce from Brad Pitt was their quarrel on the plane, during which the drunk Pitt allegedly hit their eldest son Maddox…

Actor Brad Pitt / Photo: Getty Images

“Exes” are raising six children – son Pax, daughter Zakhara, daughter Shiloh, twins Vivienne and Knox and adult son Maddox.

